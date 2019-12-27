Would You Like To See Katy Perry, Lady Gaga and Rihanna Cover “Lady Marmalade?”

Collab of the new decade incoming.

I can’t decide if Katy Perry, Lady Gaga and Rihanna joining forces for a cover of “Lady Marmalade” is the best or worst decision ever.

Perry was recently asked about her dream holiday collab, and she listed her iconic pop peers and song selection.

My initial thoughts are that it sounds good in theory, probably much like the first-ever production meeting of Cats, but there’s real potential for disaster.

Also, WHERE IS LG6 AND R9, LADIES?

What do YOU think? Would you be down for a Katy x Gaga x Riri cover of "Lady Marmalade?" And who would be the Mya?